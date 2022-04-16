Alia Bhatt Rejects Jr NTR Film, Walks Out of Koratala Siva Film

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt got married to her long-term beau, Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 at a private ceremony in Mumbai. It's been more than two days the couple got hitched, but Alia Bhatt's wedding pictures are still being shared widely on social media. Currently, Alia Bhatt is on break from movies and other projects.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up to throw a grand reception to industry folks and family friends.

If you recall, there was news that Alia Bhatt might feature in Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's film tentatively titled NTR30. Though the makers hadn't made any official confirmation about the actress being on board, there was a strong buzz that she had been signed up for the movie.

Now, in a latest development, rumors are flying thick and fast in Tollywood filmnagar circles that Alia Bhatt has rejected Jr NTR's film due to her busy call sheet.

There's no official confirmation whether Alia Bhatt really walked out of Tarak's film. But social media is abuzz with talks about the same. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited. In the meantime, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated for release on September 9, 2022.

