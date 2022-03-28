Alia Bhatt Regrets Being Part Of RRR?

Bollywood Diva Alia Bhatt recently made her Telugu debut with Rajamouli's RRR. She was seen essaying the role of Sita in the film opposite Ram Charan. Alia is said to have charged Rs 9 cr for the movie. Post the RRR release, Alia Bhatt is maintaining silence over the film's release.

She hasn't tweeted anything and she is not doing any kind of promotion for RRR.

After the release, Critics and a section of the audience have claimed that on social media Alia Bhatt's role in RRR is just washed out, though, it was a cameo appearance but her role in the film is less than ten minutes.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt is said to be regretting being part of RRR. We don't know how far this news contains the truth. Alia Bhatt regretting being part of RRR has become a topic of discussion on social media. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited.

Back to RRR, the film is doing exceptionally well in and out of the country. RRR has already made a profit of Rs 350 crore or more in the first three days of its release.RRR is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya.

