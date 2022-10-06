Alia Bhatt Reduced From Lead Actor To Supporting Actress in RRR?

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Currently, Alia Bhatt has taken a break from the film. Last night, the Kapoor family hosted a Baby shower for Alia Bhatt at their Mumbai residence.

Many Bollywood celebrities attended Alia Bhatt's Baby shower party. Recently, Alia Bhatt made her debut in Telugu with RRR. She played the role of Sita in RRR. She won millions of hearts with her incredible performance as a village belle in RRR.

Of late, Director SS Rajamoli has begun a campaign for RRR Oscars in the USA. In the nominations announced, it is mentioned that Alia Bhatt will be under Best Supporting Actress category. Alia Bhatt fans are irked with the title Best Supporting actress as she was roped in as the female lead.

How can they nominate an established star for Best Supporting actress, they ask. It now remains to be seen how Rajamouli is going to react to fans reaction.

Also Read:SS Rajamouli Begins RRR Oscar Campaign in US

On the career front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The film has earned a whopping amount Rs 400 cr at the box office. Brahmastra was directed by Aryan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Watch this space for more updates.