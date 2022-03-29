Alia Bhatt to Quit Tollywood After Very First Telugu Movie RRR?

Is there anyone who doesn't know Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Obviously, the answer is a big No. Alia has earned a massive fan following with her acting chops right from Student of the year to her last outing Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Recently, Alia Bhatt also made her debut in Tollywood. Sadly, Alia Bhatt did not get the reception she expected from the Telugu audience, thanks to the length of her role. Alia Bhatt is seen as Sita in RRR opposite Ram Charan. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli.

Alia Bhatt's role in RRR is brief and there is no scope for the actress to showcase her talent. Alia fans, audience and the actress herself, seem to be upset with Rajamouli for her limited screen presence in RRR. If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt is likely to quit Tollywood after her bitter experience in RRR. The Bollywood actress is not so keen on continuing her Tollywood stint.

It is worth mentioning here that Alia Bhatt was being considered to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's film. Now, it remains to be seen who will replace Alia Bhatt in the film. However, there's no official confirmation whether Alia Bhatt is really quitting Tollywood or not. Stay tuned for updates.

