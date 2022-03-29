Alia Bhatt Furious at Rajamouli, But Not With Charan, Jr NTR: Deets Inside

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actors to play the leading in showbiz. Not to mention, Alia recently made her debut in Tollywood with the movie 'RRR'. The film is doing brisk business at the box office. Rumors are doing the rounds that Alia Bhatt is regretting about being a part of Rajamouli's RRR.

Yes, what you read is right. If you have seen the movie already, you must know by now that Rajamouli hasn't given enough screen space to the Bollywood star actress Alia Bhatt in RRR. Alia's sita role in RRR doesn't last more than five minutes. After the release, the reviews were bad that Alia's role was just washed out.

Alia Bhatt seems to be upset with negative reviews over her screen presence in RRR. The latest news we hear is that Alia Bhatt unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram. She is also said to have deleted a few posts related to RRR from her social media. Why Alia Bhatt deleted posts or unfollowed Rajamouli is yet to be known.

Looking at Alia's sudden behavior, it is apparent that Alia Bhatt is really not very happy with the length of her character in the Rajamouli film, RRR. However, the actress will continue to keep cordial relations with her co-stars NTR and Ram Charan.

In the meantime, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmāstra opposite her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar.

