Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film ‘RRR’ has been in the news ever since its inception. Recently, Rajamouli has resumed the shoot of the film and the lead actors are prepping up for their respective roles. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan. She will be essaying the role of Sita in ‘RRR’. The latest news we hear is that Alia Bhatt is expected to join the sets of ‘RRR’ in the first week of November. So, Alia will be soon flying to Hyderabad. If Alia joins the sets, the makers of the movie might also release Alia Bhatt’s first look poster from the film by the end of this year.

Currently, Rajamouli is planning to work round the clock to deliver the film on time. Because he has promised the fans and audience that he would be releasing Jr NTR’s first look poster on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of Bheem in the film. Actually, Rajamouli was supposed to release the first look poster of Tarak in May but he couldn’t do it due to the novel coronavirus.

RRR is a fictional tale of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film boasts of a stellar cast, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Allison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani. It is being produced by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainments. The movie is going to hit the screens by the middle of 2021. The makers are yet to reveal the release date of the film. Watch this space for more updates.