Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut in Telugu with Rajamouli film ‘RRR’. She will be essaying the role of Sita in the film. The Bollywood actress is going to share screen space with Ram Charan.

As things are getting back to normal, some of the filmmakers are gearing up to complete the shoot of their films. But Rajamouli hasn’t announced when he is going to resume the shoot of ‘RRR’. Reports suggest that Rajamouli will resume the shoot of ‘RRR’ by the middle of November. Recently, there were reports that Rajamouli would kick-start the film schedule with Jr NTR’s portion and he had a plan of releasing a motion poster of the Aravind Sametha actor by the end of this year.

If this holds true, this will only mean that Jr NTR’s first look poster of ‘RRR’ might not be released anytime soon. If reports are to be believed, Alia Bhatt has given bulk dates of November and December and believed to have requested Rajamouli to complete her portion in two months. It is being whispered that whenever Rajamouli resumes the shoot, he is likely to give priority to Alia Bhatt’s portion.

Only Jakkanna or someone from producer DVV Danayya’s team can confirm this. If Rajamouli starts the shoot with Alia Bhatt, he may not release the video byte of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem on the eve of New Year, which is likely to eventually hurt the sentiments of NTR fans. In this context, Alia’s bulk dates are likely to become a huge problem for Jr NTR.

The film boasts of a stellar cast which includes Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris. The film was originally scheduled for a release in July 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has later announced that the film would release in January 2021. But going by the snail paced work hampered by the unabated coronavirus pandemic, the film is not likely to hit the theatres even on the revised date of release. In view of this, one can only hope that ‘RRR’ could hit the big screens sometime in 2021.