Dethadi Harika Eliminated From Top Five Finalists,Check Out Guests List of Bigg Boss Grand Finale Episode

Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale is just a few hours away and social media is abuzz with updates before the final showdown. According to the reliable sources, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are all set to grace the show to promote their upcoming film ‘Love Story’. Director Anil Ravipudi will also be gracing the show as a guest of honor and he tasted huge success with the movie ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’. According to the trusted sources, Dethadi Harika has been eliminated from the show. She didn’t make it to the top three finalists.

She got evicted by Nagarjuna due to fewer votes in the grand finale episode.This means that Abhijeet, Sohel and Ariyana could be the top three finalists of this season. Apart from the evictions, the viewers will also enjoy the performances by Laxmi Rai and Mehreen.