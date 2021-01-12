Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Completes One Year: Allu Arjun Celebrate The Milestone With Special Picture

Stylish star Allu Arjun's last outing 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' has completed one years of its theatrical release. If you may recall, it was on this day last year that Ala Vaikunthapurramloo released in theatres. Not only fans, even Director Trivikram Srinivas also recalled one of his beautiful moment of last year before release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He said in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo reunion bash that ' During the time of release, I went to drop Bunny at his home. On this special occasion, Allu Arjun shared his latest picture via Instagram and thanked his fans for continuous support, love towards him.

What a sweet and a wonderful reunion of 1 year of #AVPL . Thank you all for the love . Gratitude forever . pic.twitter.com/JDYPQHi2QM — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 12, 2021

By the time, I thought of returning to home. I heard positive reviews about 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which made my day. He further thanked fans and audience for supporting and encouraging his film. Starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. It was produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts. Meanwhile, fans across the country are sending best wishes to Allu Arjun on Twitter and other social media platforms as #OneYearOfAlaVaikunthapurramloo.

#RecordsHunterAlluArjun

1 Year For Blockbuster NonBB INDUSTRY HIT AVPL 💥😎 One Movie.. Answered Many Questions...Many Records... Biggest Comeback Of The Decade 🔥 Most Memorable Movie For Fans❤️#1YearForNonBBIHAVPL pic.twitter.com/lbCjcCrWof — Ćhâńťì Gáđú Łøćàł (@ChantiLocal2021) January 12, 2021