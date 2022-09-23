Akkinenis in One Frame After Manam, Deets Inside

The mighty pre-release event of King Nagarjuna’s highly anticipated action thriller The Ghost will be organized in a spectacular manner at STBC Ground in Kurnool. This is going to be a grand public event in an open ground and the crowd will be attending in big numbers. The entire team will be gracing the occasion. To make this more special, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will be gracing for the glittering ceremony. The star father and sons are coming together for a film function, after a long time, and it will be an eye feast for Akkineni fans. The presence of Naga Chaitanya and Akhil will increase expectations on the movie.

The team is coming up with updates at regular interval of times. Yesterday, they released a training video- Guns & Swords which showed the intense training of Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan.

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan will appear as Interpol officers in the movie being produced by Suniel Narang, in association with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, with blessings of Narayan Das Narang.

Bharath and Saurab duo scored songs of the movie. Mukesh G and Brahma Kadali are the cinematographer and art director respectively. Dinesh Subbarayan and Kaecha choreographed the stunts.

Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will appear as Nagarjuna’s sister and niece respectively. The Ghost will be hitting the cinemas on October 5th (Dasara release).