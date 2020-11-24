Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most successful reality show in Telugu states. It has been hosted by Jr NTR and Natural star Nani before Akkineni Nagarjuna took the charge. He has been the host of the controversial reality show for two years now. Akkineni Nagarjuna is the primary reason for the audience to watch the show. The latest season has received a mixed reaction from all quarters but still, audience are watching the show is because of Nagarjuna. Without a doubt, Akkineni fans wouldn’t miss weekend episodes as Nagarjuna will be returning to the show to enthrall the audience. Nagarjuna sends the TRPs soaring like no one can that’s why the show registered the highest rating of the on-show premiered day. Every week Nagarjuna makes a grand entry for his weekend episodes.

Frankly, audience and show lovers will wait for it. But, we have some bad news for you all. The latest report is doing rounds that host Nagarjuna is not happy with the show TRPs ratings and has decided to step down from the show from the post of the host. Nagarjuna is upset and quite angry on the channel as everything is getting leaked right from the nomination list to eliminated contestant even before the show gets telecast. Nagarjuna is one of the top actors in the entertainment industry, if the audience doesn’t feel the show as attractive it is a huge insult to him that’s why he wants to quit from the show.

It is being said that the makers are the show are assured Nagarjuna that they will make sure not to get leak anything from now onwards. The makers don’t want to miss him as he is the perfect host for Bigg Boss. It is very hard to replace someone in Nagarjuna’s place because Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality show. However, Nagarjuna and show organizers are yet to react the same.