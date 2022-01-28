Akkineni Nagarjuna is Mighty Upset, Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya are riding high on the success of their recent outing, Bangarraju. The film is still minting gold at the box office.

Meanwhile, the Akkineni family is yet to come to terms with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had announced on social media that they had decided to go their separate ways on mutual terms in a joint statement. The duo shared on their respective social media handles.

Recently, Nagarjuna was quoted as saying in a interview that it was Samantha's decision to separate, and Naga Chaitanya 'just accepted' for her happiness. Post that several media reports went viral stating the same.

Now, Nagarjuna is on a damage control mode. He is obviously mighty upset and has termed all the quotes attribiuted to him as being baseless rumors and clarified. Nagarjuna took to Twitter and mentioned that he never made any such statement and it is completely false.

"The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense!! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news," reads his Tweet.

Here's Nargjuna's tweet for you: