Akkineni Actors Gear Up For Manam 2

The entire Akkineni family, including all generations, has entertained us in the movie 'Manam'. Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law Samantha was also part of the film. Late legendary actor ANR's last movie in Telugu was with his family and most of the scenes in the film are still etched in the memory of the audience.

Akkineni fans and audience are waiting for a sequel to Manam. Although we don't know whether Manam sequel is on cards or not. But, we hear that Akkineni actors have joined hands for a sequel to the 2016 Sankranthi blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film is expected to go on floors in a couple of od days from now. It is being said that Akkineni Nagarjuna, Nag Chaitanya, Akhil, and Samantha are all said to be part of the film.

The Akkineni actors will be essaying key roles in the film, it is learnt. So, the audience is likely to consider Sogade Chinni Nayana as Manam 2. There's no official confirmation from the Akkineni family side regarding the news.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was very recently seen in 'Wild Dog', before the second wave of Coronavirus gripped the state. The film received a lukewarm response from all quarters.