Akkineni Actor To Tie The Knot Again

Tollywood actor Sumanth is the eldest grandson of Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He has been staying single for a while now. The latest news doing the rounds is that Sumanth is gearing up for his second marriage. Earlier, Sumanth was married to Kirthi Reddy in 2004. However, they announced their separation in 2006. Since then, Sumanth hasn't disclosed any information about his personal life.

Looks like Sumanth has found his love again. We hear that the Telugu actor is looking forward to taking his relationship to the next level. Sumanth will be getting married to Pavithra in a couple of days from now. The duo is busy sending out wedding invitations to their friends and relatives. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair.

All the Akkineni family members are expected to grace the wedding. More details about the bride are yet to be known. We will surely keep you posted on the wedding venue of Sumanth-Pavithra at the earliest. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.