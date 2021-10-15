Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Twitter Review

Oct 15, 2021, 06:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Akhil's much-awaited film ' Most Eligible Bachelor' has hit the screens today.

The film has opened to the positive response from all quarters. Akkineni fans can't stop gushing about Akhil performance in the film. Most Eligible Bachelor features Pooja Hegde as the female lead in the film.

The film is directed by Bhaskar of Bommarillu fame and it is produced by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures.

It appears that Akkineni fans and audience have given their thumbs up to the movie. Here's what the audience has to say about Most Eligible Bachelor:

Tags: 
Akhil
Most Eligible Bachelor
Advertisement
Back to Top