Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Twitter Review
Akkineni Akhil's much-awaited film ' Most Eligible Bachelor' has hit the screens today.
The film has opened to the positive response from all quarters. Akkineni fans can't stop gushing about Akhil performance in the film. Most Eligible Bachelor features Pooja Hegde as the female lead in the film.
The film is directed by Bhaskar of Bommarillu fame and it is produced by Bunny Vasu and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures.
It appears that Akkineni fans and audience have given their thumbs up to the movie. Here's what the audience has to say about Most Eligible Bachelor:
Yavadu yam ana lyt
Booma Blockbuster 👍🥁#MostEligibleBachelor
— MEBOnOct15th (@AKBadri6848) October 14, 2021
Block buster reports 👌🏻 #MostEligibleBachelor
— Manni Reddy 🦁 (@_urstrulymanni) October 14, 2021
Ultra Lite second half. Music, Pooja papa plus. Bommarillu, Orange laga try chesi inko Mr. Majnu ichadu bhasker sir. #MostEligibleBachelor
Ayyagaru ease 👍
Waiting for Agent.
— SADDY (@king_sadashiva) October 14, 2021
#MostEligibleBachelor Finally Block Buster From bommarillu bhaskar
— Sush🖤 (@daanish89938798) October 14, 2021
Bommarillu Bhaskar on Duty in the 2nd half so far 🔥 #MostEligibleBachelor
— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 14, 2021
Positive reports from my friends every where 👏👏👏👏👏#MostEligibleBachelor
— In a cricket mode (@naveentilak) October 15, 2021
Decent first half #MostEligibleBachelor
— v (@venks123) October 14, 2021
Leharai pooja mass #MostEligibleBachelor
— HappyGaVundu (@endakalam) October 15, 2021
Blockbuster talk 💥💥#MostEligibleBachelor
— chaymb (@Chaymbfan23) October 15, 2021
Superb 1st half 👌
Looks like 2nd half is going to be serious but let’s see #MostEligibleBachelor https://t.co/2mIAxELHQG
— Murali Krishna (@muraliii) October 15, 2021