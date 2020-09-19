Akhil Akkineni in a video interaction with a popular media channel, suddenly blurted out that his movie, Most Eligible Bachelor will release on 21st January. It was unclear if he meant January of 2021 year or 21st date of January month. May be he gave away the date unwittingly.

He started answering to questions about the movie shoot starting in September and the possible OTT release of the film. He replied to them by stating that his film shoot will be finished by 1st week of October and they have no plans to release on OTT platforms directly, before theatrical release.

He said that the team has plans to release the movie on "Jan 21". Fans got the message that the movie will release in theatres only but some did not like the date.

They wanted the movie to release during the Sankranthi festival dates than after the season. Well, the makers might want to avoid clash with Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab which could release during the season.

Also, the producers of TFI might have come to an undisclosed/unofficial agreement behind the doors to give their films a gap of a week at least once the theatres open as everyone will find it difficult to drive audiences back to theatres with lower occupancy rates allowed than usual following social distancing norms.

The movie team have started shooting from 17th of September with Akhil and Pooja Hegde. Both the actors have shared their pics from the sets to state it to their fans as well. Let's wait for an official confirmation on release date from producers Geetha Arts 2 for this Bhaskar directorial.