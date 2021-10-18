Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Akkineni Akhil has been waiting to score a big hit for a long time now. Finally, Akhil seems to have realised his dreams with his recent outing 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. The film is doing steady business at the worldwide box office. Thanks to the positive word of mouth from the audience and fans, which is making the public throng theatres to witness the young Akkineni actor's performance.

We all know that MEB was one of the most anticipated movies of the year. While a few enthusiastic movie buffs who wouldn't resist rushed to watch the film on the big screen, a few others stayed back home due to the fear of COVID.

A good majority of the population is waiting for the digital release of Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor. Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor has been produced by Bunny Vas under Geetha Arts.

Without a doubt, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor digital rights are with Aha as Allu Aravind is the owner and founder of Aha. Rumors are doing the rounds that Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is likely to be available on the OTT platform Aha on November 16, 2021. However, the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor haven't announced the official OTT release date yet.

There's a possibility that the film will start streaming on Aha by middle of next month i.e November. We shall keep you posted about the film's official OTT release date as soon we hear from our sources or filmmakers.

Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bhaskar and Pooja Hegde is seen as the female lead opposite Akhil in the film. They look so adorable on the big screens. The duo is also one of the reasons for the film to become a smash hit in recent times.