Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Leharaayi Song Promo Is Out

Akkineni Akhil's forthcoming flick 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film will hit the big screens 8th of October. The makers of the movie have kick-started the film promotions to reach for wider audience.

A while back, the makers of the movie have unveiled ‘Leharaayi’ song promo from the film.The promo showcases the red-hot romance between the lead pair Akhil and Pooja. The pair share great intimacy and they look good together. The full lyrical video will be on 15th of this month.

Gopi Sundar’s tune and Sid Sriram’s vocal renditions are pleasant in the promo. Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. It is co-produced Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma.