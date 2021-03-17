Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Digital Rights Sold For A Record Price To Top OTT Platform

Akkineni Akhil is the son of Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna and brother of actor Nag Chaitanya. He has been in the film industry for the past few years but he hasn't delivered a single hit at the box office. Akhil has pinned huge hopes on his upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor and the film is slated for release in June.

The makers of the movie have roped in Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo actress Pooja Hegde to play the female lead. The Allu Arjun movie was a blockbuster and we have to wait to see if the Pooja magic will work wonders for Akhil too.

Latest news doing the rounds is that the digital rights of Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor have been bagged by Netflix for a record price. If reports are to be believed, the film will premiere on Netflix in the month of August as Most Eligible Bachelor is believed to have set a condition saying Netflix can only stream the film after two months of its release.

The film is written and directed by Bhaskar. The film is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures.