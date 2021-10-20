Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Day 5 Collections

Finally, Akhil is in the best phase of his career as his latest release 'Most Eligible Bachelor' is doing unstoppable business at the box office. Although the film earned mixed reviews from critics, the audience just can't stop showering their love on the film.

Most Eligible Bachelor is running to packed theatres across the globe. Last night, Most Eligible Bachelor success meet was held in Hyderabad. Our beloved actor and Stylish star Allu Arjun graced the event. He appreciated the whole team for their work.

Allu Arjun's promotions of the film will surely bring more crowds to theatres. There's a chance of Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor's collections at the box office to pick up.

Speaking about the collections, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor has managed to earn Rs 1.98 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The total collections of the movie are said to be Rs 25 cr plus. Exact figures are yet to be known.

The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vasu. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the movie.