Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Day 3 Box Office Collections

Akkineni Akhil is on high as his latest release 'Most Eligible Bachelor' has been receiving a lot of love and admiration from fans and public alike. The film was released last Friday on the occasion of Dasara.

The film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office. In fact, there were other two films released during the same week of Dasara—Sharwanand's Maha Samudram and Roshan's Pelli SandaD. However, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor has become the audience' first choice due to the story.

Talking about collections, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor has managed to rake in Rs 18 Cr plus just in two days of its release at the ticket window. The footfall seems to have increased in theatres over the Dasara weekend. The festive holidays seems to have helped the film rack up whopping bucks at the box office.

If you are waiting to know Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor's third day collections in the first weekend, then you have landed on the right page. Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is said to have earned Rs 3.05 cr on its third day at the box office. So far, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor total movie collections are said to be Rs 24 cr gross plus. However, the film's official figures are yet to be known.

Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vasu. The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

