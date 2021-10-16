Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor Day 1 Box Office Collection

Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor hit theatres on Dasara amid huge expectations from the audience. The movie has opened to positive reviews from audience and critics alike.

As per latest reports, Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor has got a fantastic opening on day 1. Talking about Most Eligible Bachelor first day collections, the film is said to have garnered 5 crores, which is a huge opening for Akhil. This could also be his career best if collections pick up over the weekend.

The film directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar stars Pooja Hegde, Eesha Rabba, Sudagali Sudheer in key roles. Gopi Sunder'e music is already topping the charts. The official figures are yet to be revealed

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.