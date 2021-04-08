HBD Akhil Akkineni: Check Out The Scorching First Look Poster Of Agent

Young actor Akhil Akkineni is the most happening star in Tollywood. He forayed into films with the movie 'Akhil', but it failed to live up to the audience expectations. Akhil who turns a year older today could be ringing in his birthday with family and loved ones. But guess what? Akhil hasn't forgotten his own fans and Akkineni fans. To treat all Akkineni fans, Akhil has officially announced his next film - 'Agent' that is all set to be directed by Surender Reddy, who previously helmed Chiranjeevi's blockbuster hit 'Sye Raa'.



Akhil will be seen in a new avatar like never before and the film, as stated by the title is touted to be a spy thriller. The makers of the movie have unleashed the first look poster of Akhil from Agent that received a thumping response from all quarters. Akhil is looking raw and handsome with a beard, tousled hair and holding onto a lit cigarette in the first look poster. Movie buffs and Akhil's female fans can't stop gushing about his new look, are dropping comments with fire and heart emojis, and are widely circulating it on several fan pages.

PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME Crafted by the man himself, Mr @DirSurender ! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender.

A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well. AGENT Loading 🔥#Agent #AgentLoading @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl pic.twitter.com/xVRGyf3z5I — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 8, 2021

The film is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. The film is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and it marks his second collaboration with Surender Reddy. The duo has delivered a slew of hits such as Kick and Race Gurram. They are planning to score a hit with Akhil's Agent.

Sakshi Vaidya will be seen as the female lead and it marks her debut in Telugu films. The music will be composed by SS Thaman and the principal shooting of the film will commence from the 11th of this month. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2021. Looks like the makers of the movie are looking forward to cash in the Christmas holidays.