Check Out Who Are In Danger Zone Of 13th Week Elimination?

Akkineni Nagarjuna and the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are making this season quite interesting by getting in a lot of guests on the show to encourage the contestants. There’s no denying the fact that the housemates are trying a lot to push their limit and to prove why they deserve to remain in the race to the finale. The most asked question on social media, who is going to get evicted this week. Talking about nominated contestants, Akhil, Monal, Abhijeet, Harika and Avinash are nominated for this week eviction.

Reports are churning out that that Dethadi Harika or Avinash might get eliminated during this week's eviction. Do you know, who is on the bottom list? The buzz on social media indicates that Akhil and Monal are in the danger zone in unofficial polls at the moment. The graph seems to be changing each and every hour. It’s hard to predict who will bid goodbye to the show.

As you all might aware, the race to ticket finale has begun. Akhil Sarthak is the first one to secure a seat in the finale as he won the third level ‘Tatoo’ task. But, before that Akhil should get save from this week eviction if not it could get waste. We are damn sure, Akhil is the strong contestant and enjoys a massive fan following outside of the house. So he may not get evicted this weekend. So, there are maximum chances for Monal to leave the house, if makers go based upon public voting. We shouldn't be stun if another strong contestant gets evicted as it is not new for us. We saw many strong contestants were evicted in the last few weeks right from Devi Nagavalli to Mehboob. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store for us.