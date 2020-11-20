Akhil Playing The Best Game When Compared To Other Bigg Boss Contestants: Kaushal

Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Kaushal Manda is hitting the headlines for all good reasons. Over the past few days, Kaushal Manda is talking about the current season Bigg Boss Telugu 4. That’s not all, he is also sharing his thoughts on the contestants who is playing game well, who can become winner of this season. Kaushal Manda predicts that Abhijeet might emerge as the winner of the season. Another popular contestant after Abhijeet is Akhil and there are maximum chances for him to become runner of the season.

Here’s what Kaushal Manda said about Akhil. He stated to news portals that Akhil is playing the game well compared to other contestants. During the initial stages of the show, Akhil started a relationship with Monal but he got disconnected from her. Later, Akhil again focused on the game but he was unable to get distracted from her. Every season the secret room won’t work. Akhil’s secret room has become the biggest minus point to him ever since he came out of the room. He seems to argue with everyone that’s making the audience to get a negative impression on him.