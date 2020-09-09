Akhil Akkineni's Next Announced With Director Surender Reddy

Tollywood actor Akkineni Akhil is waiting for the release of his upcoming movie, 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. Now, the Akkineni hero announced his next project details. Yes... He gave the green signal for Surender Reddy's film and signed on the project. The yet to be launched movie will be Akhil’s fifth movie in his career.

Akhil shared about his new project details with his fans and audience via twitter. Here’s what Akhil tweeted: "It’s time! Announcing my next with @DirSurender and @AnilSunkara1. This one is extremely special to me Folded hands. Fully pumped to start soon. Energy all the way Flexed biceps @AKentsOfficial @S2C_Offl #Akhil5 (sic)."

The rest of the crew details are yet to be revealed. Akhil’s upcoming project tentatively titled to be #Akhil5. It is going to be jointly produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under Ak Entertainments banner and Surender Reddy’s Surrender2cinema banner.

On the other hand, Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor features Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film was supposed to have a theatrical release this year in April but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the makers have postponed the release date. Bommarillu Bhaskar is the director of Akhil’s ‘Most Eligible Bachelor'.