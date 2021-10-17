Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor second day collections: Dasara has proven to be lucky for the youngest Akkineni actor, with his latest release Most Eligible Bachelor running to packed Theatres across the two Telugu states.

The latest we hear is that Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is running housefull in all theatres. As per official sources, the advanced booking of tickets for all shows on Sunday have been sold out.

Most Eligible Bachelor, the latest Telugu romcom has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Akkineni fans are thrilled with the positive reception to the movie.

Now, about Akhil movie Most Eligible Bachelor's second day collections. Trade pundits say that Most Eligible Bachelor has racked up impressive figures at the box office.

Here's a look at area wise collections of Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor at the box office

#MostEligibleBachelor 1st Day Collections

Nizam: 2.02Cr

Ceeded: 1.12Cr

UA: 61L

East: 34L

West: 30L

Guntur: 52L(14L Hires)

Krishna: 31L

Nellore: 23L

AP-TG Total:- 5.45CR(9.1CR~ Gross)

Now, coming to second day collections, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is said to have collected nearly 5 crores by end of its theatrical run on day 2.

The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The other actors include Eesha Rebba, Sudigali Sudhir, Aamani and Get-up Seenu.