Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor Day 2 Box Office Collections, Weekend Tickets Sold Out
Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor second day collections: Dasara has proven to be lucky for the youngest Akkineni actor, with his latest release Most Eligible Bachelor running to packed Theatres across the two Telugu states.
The latest we hear is that Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is running housefull in all theatres. As per official sources, the advanced booking of tickets for all shows on Sunday have been sold out.
Most Eligible Bachelor, the latest Telugu romcom has received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Akkineni fans are thrilled with the positive reception to the movie.
Now, about Akhil movie Most Eligible Bachelor's second day collections. Trade pundits say that Most Eligible Bachelor has racked up impressive figures at the box office.
Here's a look at area wise collections of Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor at the box office
#MostEligibleBachelor 1st Day Collections
Nizam: 2.02Cr
Ceeded: 1.12Cr
UA: 61L
East: 34L
West: 30L
Guntur: 52L(14L Hires)
Krishna: 31L
Nellore: 23L
AP-TG Total:- 5.45CR(9.1CR~ Gross)
Now, coming to second day collections, Akhil's Most Eligible Bachelor is said to have collected nearly 5 crores by end of its theatrical run on day 2.
The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The other actors include Eesha Rebba, Sudigali Sudhir, Aamani and Get-up Seenu.