Akhil Akkineni in Manali For Surender Reddy's Agent Vinod Shoot

Akhil Akkineni, Surender Reddy, Anil Sunkara’s Crazy Project Agent Shooting In Manali

Agent marks the first collaboration of promising young hero Akhil Akkineni and stylish maker Surender Reddy. The high budget stylish and action thriller is fast progressing with its shoot to meet the release date deadline.

Currently, the team is shooting some high-octane action sequences in Manali with action choreographer Vijay master overseeing them. Akhil and other prominent cast of the movie is taking part in the shoot. We can see Akhil, along with Surender Reddy, Rasool Ellore and Vijay master in this working still.

The film will be high on action and Akhil underwent tremendous makeover to play the role of a spy. Agent features Malayalam superstar Mammootty playing a powerful role, wherein debutante Sakshi Vaidya will be seen as Akhil’s love interest. Vakkantham Vamsi has provided story for the film being produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Sensational composer Hip Hop Thamizha scores music, while Rasool Ellore cranks the camera. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film scheduled for release on August 12th.

Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Mammootty

Director: Surender Reddy

Producer: Ramabrahmam Sunkara

Co-Producers: Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy

Executive Producer: Kishore Garikipati

Banners: AK Entertainments, Surender 2 Cinema

Story: Vakkantham Vamsi

Music Director: Hip Hop Thamizha

DOP: Rasool Ellore

Editor: Naveen Nooli

Art Director: Avinash Kolla

Stunts: Vijay Master,Stuns Shiva

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar