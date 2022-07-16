Akhil Akkineni Agent’s Teaser Out

Superstars Siva Karthikeyan and Kichcha Sudeep came together in a collaborative effort to launch the teaser of Agent in Tamil and Kannada, while Akhil and Mammootty did the honours of releasing the glimpse in Telugu and Malayalam respectively. The Hindi version teaser has also been dropped.

The teaser is cut and presented from the point of view of the head of national security agency Mahadev, played by Mammootty. Called for an enquiry, he discloses the courage, valour and unpredictable nature of the ‘Agent’. He says the guy is the most notorious, ruthless patriot and it’s impossible to catch him. He goes on to say that his death note has already been written.

Girlfriend calls him, ‘Wild Saale’. Every word about ‘A Gent’ is proven to be precise with the merciless actions of Akhil. He indeed is a wild one who’s not afraid of death. The last sequence where he shouts to kill him intitles his gallantry.

Slipping into the action-packed character and carries off it in style, Akhil makes us wonder about his phenomenal show. His makeover is truly amazing, wherein the tattoo on his back adds the style quotient. Sakshi Vaidya looks cool and pretty in a single sequence, wherein Mammootty is at his usual best.

The teaser is slick and stylish all along, thanks to the visualization of the maker Surender Reddy. Rasool Ellore captured the world of Agent strikingly, Hip Hop Tamizha’s background score builds up the tension, besides giving rise to Akhil’s character. Production design of AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema are out of this world.

It’s just the teaser that focuses mainly on Akhil and his character. So, get ready for the real action.

Story for the movie was provided by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema, National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film that will have Pan India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.