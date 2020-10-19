Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor Teaser Release Date Locked!

Tollywood actor Akkineni Akhil and Pooja Hegde are working together for the film, ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. The regular shoot of the movie has been halted with the central government enforcing a complete lockdown in March this year. Recently, the team of Most Eligible Bachelor team have resumed the shoot of the film. If sources are to be believed, the makers of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ are planning to release the film's teaser on the 25th of this month.

The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and is slated for release in theatres by early next year. The team of Most Eligible Bachelor have decided to release the film on Sankranti 2021. An official confirmation on the same will be out soon. The movie is jointly produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA2 Pictures banner.