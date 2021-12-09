Akhanda Success Meet Date, Venue and Time

Dec 09, 2021, 12:06 IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda is doing unstoppable business at the box office worldwide. The film earned glowing reviews from critics and received a huge round of thunderous applause from fans. The film made a business of Rs 50 cr just in seven days of its release.

Akhanda has become a big profitable venture at the box office. Now, the makers are gearing up for Akhanda success meet. Yes, what you read is right. The makers of Akhanda are holding a success meet at Vizag in MGM grounds near Vuda Park. The entire team will be attending the success meet.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced under Dwarka creations.


