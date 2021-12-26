Akhanda Shows No Sign of Slowing Down at Box Office Despite New Releases

Balakrishna's Akhanda is still running successfully on the big screen with 90% occupancy. Despite the new release, the audience are preferring Akhanda. Akhanda's box office collections are equal to the new release collections. We can say that it is giving stiff competition to Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Nani's Shyam Singha Roy. After 25 days of its release also Balakrishna's Akhanda is not slowing down at the box office collections. The movie has joined the 100 crore club in a week and the craze is still continuing. According to the sources, the movie has collected Rs 121 cr to date. It seems that producers are making profits. Balakrishna fans are trolling the new release movie collections in comparison with Akhanda's box office collections. It is worth mentioning that the craze for Balakrishna and his movie is unstoppable.

Balakrishna's dialogue delivery in the movie draws the audience in a huge number to the big screen, and it seems like the audience are really enjoying the dialogue of Akhanda. Akhanda is the highest grosser in Balakrishna's career and it is the biggest hit of the year 2021. Akhanda is an action drama film written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Produced by Dwaraka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth. The soundtrack album and the film score is composed by S. Thaman.