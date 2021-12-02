Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is back on the big screen with his new movie, Akhanda. As we all know, Balakrishna has a huge fan following and his fans started celebrations in front of theatres from yesterday night before the start of the premiere show. According to trade reports, Akhanda has collected approximately Rs 54 crore from the premiere shows. The audience says that Balakrishna's acting in Akhanda is more energetic than in his previous films. Also, since it is Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's combination, the dialogues and action scenes in the movie have will naturally be at its peak.

Akhanda is an action drama written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Produced by Dwaraka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu‚ Avinash and Srikanth in key roles. The music is composed by S. Thaman. Now, the movie has been leaked and pirated copies of the movie are being streamed online by infamous websites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, filmywrap, and others.

If you want to enjoy Balakrishna's dialogue delivery and action, then you must watch it on the big screen. Piracy is not to be encouraged. Enjoy Akhanda only in theaters or wait for its digital release. If you come across any new releases being pirated or pirated copies of them being circulated online, report them to the cyber cell, or alternatively, you could even send a message to the filmmakers on their official Twitter handle.