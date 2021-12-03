Akhanda First Day Collections: Balayya Movie Gets Bumper Opening at Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna is riding high on the success of his latest release Akhanda. The film has been well received by Nandamuri fans as also the audience. The film was able to earn positive word of mouth from the audience.

The word of mouth seems to have spread like wildfire and we hear that three out of four three theatres at RTC X Roads fully-packed from the second show.

Producers are hoping that Akhanda will bring back the glorious days of the film earning big bucks at the box office.

Talking about the collections, Akhanda might have earned approximately Rs 20 cr plus on the opening day at the box office. The film made business of Rs 12 cr share in telugu states.

Coming to USA collections, Akhanda is said to have collected $331,802 from North America alone. The film is heading to cross the half-million mark at the USA box office. Akhanda area-wise collections of the film will be updated soon.

The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and also stars Jagapathi Babu, Poorna, Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal among others.