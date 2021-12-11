Akhanda Day 9 Collections: Balakrishna Movie Roaring at Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with yet another movie with Tollywood director Boyapati Srinu. Titled Akhanda, the movie is doing humoungous business at the box office and being called the biggest mass masala film. The film is performing well at the box office. Akhanda has managed to earn Rs 10.08 cr gross at the overseas box office. The film has become the highest grosser of 2021.

Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 3.8 cr on its ninth day at the box office. The total collections of Akhanda stands at Rs 58 cr plus.

Check out overseas area wise collections of Akhanda

USA: 6.6 CR

Australia: 1.2 cr

UK:0.72 Cr

Europe:0.15 cr

Gulf: 0.80 cr

Canada:0.25 cr

Singapore: 0.13 cr

Malayasia: 0.4 cr

Japan:0.05 cr

Akhanda overseas total gross collection Rs 10.08 cr