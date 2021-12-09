Akhanda Day 7 Collections: Balakrishna Movie Joins 50 Crore Club at Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on cloud nine as his recent release Akhanda is performing well at the box office. The film is doing astounding business ever since it opened in theatres.

The film has finally joined the prestigious Rs 50 cr club within seven days of its release. Akhanda is the first film in second wave of Coronavirus to make profits at the box office.

Speaking about collections, Akhanda has reportedly earned close to Rs 3.5 cr on its seventh day at the box office. The film is doing exceptionally well even on foreign shores.

Akhanda has earned $28,899 and the grand total of the film at the USA box office is said to be $867,587.

The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Now, we hear that Boyapati is hoping to beat the records set by his highest grosssing film Sarainodu at the USA box office with today's collections of Akhanda. Isn't that a massive feat for Balakrishna and Boyapati?

Doing such brisk business at this crucial time is a feat in itself. Let's see how much more the film will collect at the end of its theatrical run.

Apart from Balakrishna, Akhanda also features Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, Jagapathi Babu. Balakrishna is also hosting the celebrity talk 'Unstoppable' which airs on Aha.