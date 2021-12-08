Akhanda Day 6 Collections: Balakrishna to Soon Join 50 Crore Club at Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest release Akhanda, is going great guns at the box office. Balayya fans can't stop raving about the film. The positive word of mouth is luring audience in crowds to theatres. The film has set the cash registers ringing at the box office.



Talking about the latest collections, Akhanda has raked in 4.5 cr on its sixth day at the box office. The total collections of Akhanda stands at Rs 48 cr plus. The exact figures of the film are yet to be known. We shall update area-wise collections of the film, shortly.

The film is directed by Boyapati. On the other hand, Balakrishna has interesting films lined up with various directors in Tollywood. Currently, Balakrishna is busy hosting the celebrity talk show, 'Unstoppable'. Recently, Mahesh Babu also shot an episode for Unstoppable, it is expected to be premiered on Aha during the Christmas weekend.