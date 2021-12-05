Akhanda Day 3 Collections: Nandamuri Balakrishna Unstoppable at Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda is creating records at the box office with its collections. It seems that Balayya fans are thoroughly enjoying the film, and, after a long gap, Balakrishna is back with his trademark dialogues and fights.

From the day Akhanda hit the big screen, theatres were crowded and running housefull. Speaking about the collections, Akhanda is said to have managed to bag Rs 28. 3 cr from both the states on its third day at the box office. While in the US, the movie has reportedly collected around Rs 2 cr. The worldwide share of Akhanda in three days is believed to be Rs. 44 cr. So we can say that Balayya's Akhanda is soon going to join the Rs 50 cr club.

Akhanda is an action drama written and directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Dwaraka Creations. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth. Unstoppable Balayya movie is bagging huge collections. According to trade reports, the movie will soon enter the profit zone as the budget of the film is said to be Rs 70 cr.