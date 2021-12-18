Akhanda Day 15 Collections: Balakrishna Steady at Box Office Despite Pushpa Release

The craze for Balakrishna's Akhanda has not reduced even though Pushpa was released on the big screen. Akhanda's box office collection is breaking records. In a few theaters, Akhanda was replaced by Allu Arjun's Pushpa. So far, Akhanda has collected Rs 120 cr in just 14 days of its release. Balakrishna fans are challenging Allu Arjun fans saying Pushpa can't overtake Akhanda collections. However, as of day 15, the worldwide collections of Akhanda is estimated to be around Rs 55 crore.

Akhanda is an action drama film written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Produced by Dwaraka Creations, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth. The soundtrack album and the film score is composed by S. Thaman.

Nizam : Rs 18.36 Cr

Ceeded : Rs 14.04 Cr

UA : Rs 5.70 Cr

East : Rs 3.82 Cr

West : Rs 3.16 Cr

Guntur : Rs 4.42 Cr

Krishna : Rs 3.34 Cr

Nellore : Rs 2.41 Cr

Total Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collections : Rs 55.25 Cr ( Rs 90.50 Cr Gross)

Ka+ROI : Rs 4.63 Cr

OS : Rs 5.22 Cr

Total Worldwide 15 days Akhanda collection : Rs 65.10 Cr ( Rs 112.60 Cr Gross)