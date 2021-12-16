Akhanda Day 14 Collections: Balakrishna Movie Box Office Rampage On

Nandamuri Balakrishna is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Akhanda'. The film is doing roaring business at the box office. Akhanda has kept the cash registers ringing at the box office since its release.

Looks like Akhanda collections are likely to see a dip as most of the theatres in Telugu states and other states are gearing up to screens Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Yes. Pushpa is expected to replace Akhanda in theatres. As far as we heard, Akhanda has entered into the profit zone.

Speaking about the latest collections, Akhanda has reportedly earned Rs 1.02 cr on its 14th at the box office. The grand total of Akhanda collections is said to have crossed Rs 120 cr plus. The official figures of Akhanda are yet to be known.

Akhanda is helmed by Boyapati Srinu and the film also features Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth and Jagapathi in the lead roles.