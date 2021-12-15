Akhanda Day 13 Collections, Balakrishna Film Enters Profit Zone at Box Office

Director Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda features Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. Akhanda is doing unstoppable business at the box office worldwide.

We have heard from our sources that Akhanda has now entered the profit zone. The profits made by Akhanda is said to be around Rs 8 cr.

Do you know how much the film raked in on the 13th day at the box office? If reports are to be believed, Akhanda is said to have earned approximately Rs 2.8 cr on its thirteenth day at the box office.

The total Akhanda gross collections are said to be Rs 120 cr plus. Akhanda racked up $7,828 on its second Sunday at the box office. The total Akhanda US collections are said to be $1,001,755.

The makers of Akhanda are over the moon following the massive success of the film. The unit also celebrated the success of Akhanda after it touched the $1 million mark in USA. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.