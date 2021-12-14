Akhanda Day 12 Collections: Balayya Movie Creates Box Office Record

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest outing Akhanda is creating waves on social media and breaking records at the box office. The film has kept the cash registers ringing ever since it hit theatres.

None of them expected Akhanda would do such humongous business considering the virus situation.

The latest we hear is that Akhanda did record business at the worldwide box office in just 12 days of its release. With each passing day, Akhanda is on its way to creating new records at the box office.

The latest record Akhanda has created at the box office is to enter the prestigious $1 million dollar club in USA. The worldwide collections of Akhanda are said to be Rs 116 cr. The film has taken the box office by storm. The entire social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages to Balakrishna and Akhanda team.

#Akhanda 11 Days Total World Wide Collections Report

Nizam: 17.47Cr

Ceeded: 13.55Cr

UA: 5.43Cr

East: 3.68Cr

West: 3.07Cr

Guntur: 4.28Cr

Krishna: 3.22Cr

Nellore: 2.31Cr

AP-TG Total:- 53.01CR

Ka+ROI: 4.15Cr

OS – 4.92Cr

Total WW: 62.08CR(106 Gross)

Overall Business = 53Cr

Break Even= 54Cr

*Movie Crossed that mark and got 8 Cr profit as of now

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu. This film is Balakrishna's third collaboration with the director after Legend and Simha. The collaboration never misses the target at the box office. Apart from Balakrishna, Akhanda also features Jagapathi Babu, Poorna, Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, and others.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all rhe box office updates.