Akhanda Day 11 Collections: Balakrishna's Highest Grosser at Box Office

Nandamuri Balakrishna is enjoying the success of his recent outing 'Akhanda'. The film is all set to join the Rs 100 cr club from its worldwide collections just in 10 days of its release.

Balakrishna and the film unit have sent their heartfelt gratitude to the audience for supporting the film.

Akhanda is said to have to earned an estimated $37,255 and the total gross collection of the film stands at $958,375.

Akhanda is inching towards one million dollar mark at the USA box office. On the other hand, Akhanda has managed to earn Rs 2.05 cr by its eleventh day at the box office. The official figures of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Akhanda was helmed by mass Tollywood director, Boyapati Srinu and bankrolled under the banner Dwarka Creations. The movie stars Pragya Jaiswal, Srikanth, Shamna Kasim And Jagapathi Babu in key roles.