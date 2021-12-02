Akhanda Collections From US Premieres

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda has become the talk of the town. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Balayya fans are celebrating the film's success in a grand way. This is the first big-budget film to have a massive release in theatres after the second wave of lockdown.

Talking about Akhanda collections of US premieres, the film has managed to earn $148,049. The film is off to a terrific start. The total premieres collections of Akhanda are yet to be known. Akhanda is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Akhanda is produced under Dwaraka Creations. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film will see actors Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in key roles.

Also Read: Balakrishna's Akhanda First Day Collection Prediction