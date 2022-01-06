Akhanda Closing Collections

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest outing Akhanda is still floating at the box office. The film features Pragya Jaiswal, Poorna, Srikanth and others in pivotal roles. The film has earned rave reviews from all quarters. Akhanda will soon start streaming on Disney plus hotstar from January 11, 2022.

Talking about the final collections of Akhanda, the film has managed to make a business of Rs 125 cr gross at the worldwide box office. The area-wise collections of Akhanda are yet to be officially revealed by the makers.

On the work front, Balakrishna has a slew of films in his kitty with Anil Ravipudi and Gopichand Malineni of Krack fame. On the other hand, Balakrishna is also busy hosting the celebrity talk show 'Unstoppable'.