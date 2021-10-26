Akash Puri Shares Best Compliment He Got from Prabhas at Romantic Promotions

The youngest hero in Tollywood Akash Puri is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film ‘Romantic’. Just two days left for the film to hit the big screens. During the movie promotions in Hyderabad, Akash Puri stated that the film comprises all the ingredients of a commercial entertainer. "I was so tensed whether the film would release in theatres or not because the film meant for theatrical release."

The actor also spoke about his bond with Tollywood rebel star Prabhas. "Actually, Prabhas himself called us and said he would promote the film. Actually, we were a little hesitatnt to trouble him as he is busy with films. But we felt so happy when he said he’ll join us for movie promotions. I also met him in Mumbai amid his busy shooting schedule. He spoke to me for more than one hour by putting his shoot on hold. I felt so happy. He is really a humble and kind hearted person."

Akahs Puri also revealed the best compliment he got from Prabhas after seeing his performance in the film. "Prabhas told me that I have performed like an artist with ten years experience."

Romantic is directed by Anil Paduri and jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur.