Ajith's Valimai Twitter Review
Thala Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the much-awaited films of the year.Ajith's Valimai created by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. This fikm marks the second collab between Ajith and Boney after Nerkonda Paarvai (Pink remake). Huma Qureshi will be seen as the female lead while Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will mark his Kollywood debut in Valimai.
Last night, Valimai premiers were held in foreign countries. If you are waiting for Valimai twitter review, here we go:
#Valimai interval scene is a bomb atomic in theaters, thundering visuals and unexpected twists. Go and check it near theaters
— PRO V2 (@ProdigeV2) February 23, 2022
Vinoth screenplay is RACY 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ValimaiFDFS #Valimai
— Yeshua (@TsukuyomiTweets) February 23, 2022
What an effortless dancer he is ! 🔥🔥 #Canada #Thala fort for a reason🔥🔥omg the crowd’s goin crazy here #ValimaiFDFS #ValimaiPremiere #Valimai pic.twitter.com/4iq9ULtwEY
— ΛB (@ABIneshViper) February 23, 2022
#Valimai show started in RamCinemas at Nellai
Enjoy it, overseas giving positive reports everywhere pic.twitter.com/Yhf5Q7AIaC
— PRO V2 (@ProdigeV2) February 23, 2022
#Valimai First Half Review.#Ajith sir is at his full form energy and peak level of screen presence.#HVinoth's screenplay is top notch and #Yuvan proves he is the BGM King.
Interval Block is fire, will be the talk of the Town for the next years.
1st Half ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐/5
— Shiva Satyam (@PrinceSK_____) February 23, 2022