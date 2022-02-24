Ajith's Valimai Twitter Review

Thala Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the much-awaited films of the year.Ajith's Valimai created by H. Vinoth, and produced by Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. This fikm marks the second collab between Ajith and Boney after Nerkonda Paarvai (Pink remake). Huma Qureshi will be seen as the female lead while Tollywood actor Kartikeya Gummakonda will mark his Kollywood debut in Valimai.

Last night, Valimai premiers were held in foreign countries. If you are waiting for Valimai twitter review, here we go:

#Valimai interval scene is a bomb atomic in theaters, thundering visuals and unexpected twists. Go and check it near theaters — PRO V2 (@ProdigeV2) February 23, 2022

#Valimai show started in RamCinemas at Nellai Enjoy it, overseas giving positive reports everywhere pic.twitter.com/Yhf5Q7AIaC — PRO V2 (@ProdigeV2) February 23, 2022