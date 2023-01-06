Ajith's Thunivu Tickets Sold Out

Thala Ajith's Thunivu has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Thunivu is one of the most hugely awaited films of the year. Ajith has become relentless in promoting the film. He enjoys a massive fan following in different parts of the country. His fans are in queues to buy tickets for Thunivu's FDFS show.

According to film critic Ramesh Bala, The film's 6am shows in Bengaluru have been sold out as soon as the online booking was opened. Thinuvu's first-day tickets are selling like hotcakes. Here's the tweet for you:

Looking at theatre booking, we could easily guess that Thunivu is expected to register double digital figures on opening day at the box office. The film is directed by H. Vinoth.

Thunivu is all set to have an epic box-office clash with Vijay's Varisu. Let's wait and see which film will be the Sankranthi winner of 2023.