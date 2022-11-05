Aishwarya Rajinikanth Gets Love From Thalaiva's Fans - Here's Why

Superstar Rajinikanth has got the love of a sea of fans in and out of the country. His fans are now showering love on his daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

If you are wondering why, read on. Aishwarya Rajinikanth is returning to cinema with her favorite job: directing. She is wielding the megaphone for a film titled Laal Salaam.

The same will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions and headlined by Vishnu Vishal.

According to the latest reports, the 2.0 actor has been roped in to play a guest appearance in Laal Salaam. The film was launched today. It is expected to hit the big screens by end of next year.

Aishwarya last donned the director’s hat for the documentary Cinema Veeran, which was released in 2017. She is making a comeback after a gap of five years. More details about the film are awaited.