Aha or Amazon: Who Will Grab Pradeep's 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela OTT Rights?

Anchor Pradeep's latest outing '30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela' has kept cash registers ringing at the box office. The film is ruling the box office. According to reliable source, the makers of the movie have seems to have increased theatres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The film received rave reviews from audience and fans alike. The latest news we hear, Amazon Prime and Aha makers are looking forward to bag the rights of the film. That's not all, they are also offering a fancy price to purchase the rights of the film.

Before the film release, none of the OTT makers showed any kind of interest to bag the rights. After witnessing the massive response and opening collections, Amazon and Aha makers seems to have offered a fancy deal to them. It is left to see who's going to bag the rights of the film. How much they are going to pay for 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela is yet to be seen. If everything goes as planned then we can witness the film on Amazon Prime video or Aha in the third week of February. The makers are yet to announce the OTT release date.